Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Shares Up 43.9%

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 43.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 6,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 11,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Altex Industries Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

Altex Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altex Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altex Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altex Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.