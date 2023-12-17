Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Short Interest Update

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Altus Power Trading Down 1.5 %

AMPS opened at $6.41 on Friday. Altus Power has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

In other news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,734,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,934,771.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,910,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,560.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,734,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,934,771.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

