ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $20.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $675.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.39.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.38). Equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

