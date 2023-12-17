Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) CFO Sells $102,360.00 in Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,167.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

AMAL stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $790.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 47,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.