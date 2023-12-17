Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

