Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 140,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,816,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

