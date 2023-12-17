Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

