Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 13,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.2% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% during the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

