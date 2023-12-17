Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,921,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,271 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $498,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. King Wealth raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7 %

AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average is $134.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.