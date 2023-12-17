Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Shares of AMZN opened at $149.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $150.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average is $134.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

