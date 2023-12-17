AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMC. Citigroup dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 16.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

