Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 908.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after buying an additional 10,315,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.61. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

