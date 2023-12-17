American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.45.

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 2.8 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,709,000 after buying an additional 1,212,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,228,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $379,394,000 after acquiring an additional 117,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,541,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,473,000 after purchasing an additional 488,571 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

