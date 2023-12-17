American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.13. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

