American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

American Software Stock Performance

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. American Software has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.05 million, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. American Software’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 274,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 195,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Featured Stories

