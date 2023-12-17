American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Insider Buys $53,600.00 in Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 191,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,766.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ulrich Trogele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Vanguard alerts:

On Thursday, December 7th, Ulrich Trogele bought 5,015 shares of American Vanguard stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55.

On Monday, December 11th, Ulrich Trogele bought 2,488 shares of American Vanguard stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,004.40.

American Vanguard Price Performance

Shares of AVD opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.00. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. American Vanguard had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,339,000 after buying an additional 132,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,312,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after buying an additional 32,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after buying an additional 125,891 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 163,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after buying an additional 27,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.