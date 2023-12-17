AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 236.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,115,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 783,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.80 and a 12 month high of $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.33.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Benchmark cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

