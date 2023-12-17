Amprius, Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Amprius, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,415,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,804,298.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amprius, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Amprius, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $354,000.00.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMPX stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $307.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 560.89% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $8,006,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 144.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 241,384 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amprius Technologies

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.