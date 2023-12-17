Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Director Sells $907,800.00 in Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $907,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,785,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.94. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 560.89% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMPX. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

