Analysts Set Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Target Price at $52.60

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AL. StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Air Lease Stock Performance
Air Lease stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.72. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.
Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $659.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Air Lease Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.
About Air Lease
Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.
Read More
