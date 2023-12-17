Analysts Set Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Target Price at $52.60

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AL. StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Air Lease

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Lease Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 194,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,735,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,166,000 after acquiring an additional 83,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 48.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.72. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $659.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.