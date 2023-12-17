Analysts Set Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) PT at $46.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

AMLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $960.78 million, a P/E ratio of -711.50, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.81.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.95 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 682,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 391,323 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,689 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 28,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,097,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.