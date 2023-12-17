Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) PT at GBX 481.75

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 491.67 ($6.17).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDEV. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.93) to GBX 495 ($6.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.77) to GBX 464 ($5.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 571 ($7.17) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Barratt Developments

Insiders Place Their Bets

Barratt Developments Price Performance

In related news, insider Mike Scott acquired 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,007 ($62,775.55). In other Barratt Developments news, insider Caroline Silver purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 397 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £39,700 ($49,836.81). Also, insider Mike Scott purchased 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.95) per share, with a total value of £50,007 ($62,775.55). Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 566 ($7.11) on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 384.15 ($4.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 570.20 ($7.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 465.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.