Analysts Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Target Price at $15.83

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several analysts have commented on REVG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REV Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get REV Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on REVG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REV Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in REV Group by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in REV Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in REV Group by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in REV Group by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

REVG stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $19.28.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.13 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.