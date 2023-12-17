Analysts Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Target Price at $15.83

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.
Several analysts have commented on REVG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REV Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.
REVG stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $19.28.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.13 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.
REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.
