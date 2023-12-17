Analyzing Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -792.70% -54.24% -38.53% Beam Therapeutics -384.62% -40.66% -23.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Editas Medicine and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 1 6 6 0 2.38 Beam Therapeutics 0 8 5 0 2.38

Editas Medicine presently has a consensus price target of $14.38, indicating a potential upside of 31.61%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $46.08, indicating a potential upside of 62.15%. Given Beam Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Therapeutics is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Editas Medicine and Beam Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $19.71 million 45.29 -$220.43 million ($2.70) -4.05 Beam Therapeutics $60.92 million 38.02 -$289.09 million ($4.17) -6.82

Editas Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Editas Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats Editas Medicine on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumor cancers; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The company has research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc., focus on in vivo base editing programs for targets rare genetic diseases of the liver, muscle, and central nervous system; Apellis Pharmaceuticals to conduct preclinical research on target specific genes within the complement system in various organs, including the eye, liver, and brain; Verve Therapeutics, Inc., for cardiovascular disease treatments; Sana Biotechnology, Inc., to research, develop, and commercialize rights to CRISPR Cas12b for cell therapy programs; Orbital Therapeutics design RNA for the prevention, treatment or diagnosis of human disease; and the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel for treatment of impaired vision and blindness. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

