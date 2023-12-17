Analyzing Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR – Get Free Report) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle West Capital $4.71 billion 1.77 $483.60 million $4.20 17.55

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle West Capital 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Commerce Energy Group and Pinnacle West Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus target price of $75.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.75%.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and Pinnacle West Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle West Capital 10.13% 7.68% 2.02%

Volatility and Risk

Commerce Energy Group has a beta of -3.17, indicating that its share price is 417% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Commerce Energy Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities, as well as owns and maintains transmission and distribution substations. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

