Analyzing CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoStar Group and 36Kr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $2.39 billion 14.97 $369.45 million $0.99 88.45 36Kr $46.76 million 0.51 $3.26 million ($0.31) -1.98

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 1 8 0 2.89 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CoStar Group and 36Kr, as reported by MarketBeat.

CoStar Group currently has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.92%. Given CoStar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than 36Kr.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 16.86% 6.49% 5.31% 36Kr -27.91% -29.88% -18.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of 36Kr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoStar Group beats 36Kr on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. It also provides Leasing, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

