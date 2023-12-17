Analyzing HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of HealthEquity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantage Solutions and HealthEquity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $4.05 billion 0.31 -$1.38 billion ($4.72) -0.81 HealthEquity $861.75 million 6.22 -$26.14 million $0.34 183.65

Analyst Recommendations

HealthEquity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Solutions. Advantage Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthEquity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Advantage Solutions and HealthEquity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 HealthEquity 0 0 7 0 3.00

Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $3.43, indicating a potential downside of 10.36%. HealthEquity has a consensus price target of $83.14, indicating a potential upside of 33.16%. Given HealthEquity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Advantage Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions -35.42% 6.46% 1.86% HealthEquity 3.00% 5.89% 3.72%

Volatility and Risk

Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Advantage Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

