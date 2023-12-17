Analyzing Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) and Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY)

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) and Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Bank of the Philippine Islands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $287.33 million 2.03 $59.28 million $4.88 10.79 Bank of the Philippine Islands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the Philippine Islands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

89.0% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Bank of the Philippine Islands shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Metropolitan Bank and Bank of the Philippine Islands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bank of the Philippine Islands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metropolitan Bank presently has a consensus price target of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.80%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than Bank of the Philippine Islands.

Profitability

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and Bank of the Philippine Islands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 14.52% 14.75% 1.40% Bank of the Philippine Islands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Bank of the Philippine Islands on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, construction, multi-family, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; acquisition and renovation loans; loans to refinance or return borrower equity; loans on owner-occupied properties; working capital lines of credit; trade finance and letters of credit; and term loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. It operates banking centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Great Neck, and Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets. The Corporate Banking segment provides deposit taking and servicing, loan facilities, trade, and cash management to corporate and institutional customers, such as high-end corporations and middle market clients. The Investment Banking segment offers corporate finance, securities distribution, asset management, trust, and fiduciary services, as well as proprietary trading and investment activities. The company also provides financing, securities dealer, investment management, land holding, operations management, business systems, foreign exchange, real estate, pre-need, non-life insurance, leasing, and rental services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,176 branches, and 2,457 automated teller machines and cash accept machines. The company also serves its customers through alternative electronic banking channels, such as telephone, mobile phone, and the internet. Bank of the Philippine Islands was founded in 1851 and is based in Makati City, the Philippines.

