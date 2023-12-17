Analyzing Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) & Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -50.08% -46.82% -26.56% Integrated Ventures -771.90% -981.98% -321.05%

Volatility & Risk

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $8.08 million 0.53 -$3.11 million ($0.48) -0.94 Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.96 -$25.46 million ($14.67) -0.13

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Integrated Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Senmiao Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integrated Ventures, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Senmiao Technology and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Senmiao Technology beats Integrated Ventures on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

