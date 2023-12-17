Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $12.12 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.6% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 48.0% during the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $572.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $589.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $543.04 billion, a PE ratio of 103.63, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 94.20%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

