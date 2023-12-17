Andrew Rennie Acquires 15,000 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Rennie bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 388 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £58,200 ($73,060.51).

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

DOM opened at GBX 388.80 ($4.88) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 365.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 351.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.08. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 252.40 ($3.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 432.20 ($5.43).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

