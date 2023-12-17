Apella Capital LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,285 shares of company stock worth $160,858,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $334.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on META shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

