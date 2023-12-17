Apella Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $9,061,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $334.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.