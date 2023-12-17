Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $69.29 Average PT from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,533,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,533,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,353. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

