Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 67,184 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average is $183.52. The company has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

