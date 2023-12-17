Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 78,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

AAPL stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

