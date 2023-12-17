Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in Apple by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,033,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $176,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.