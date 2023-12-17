Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Increased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.6% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $197.57 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.52.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

