Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of V stock opened at $258.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

