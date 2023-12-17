Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE PG opened at $143.96 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
