Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 626 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

