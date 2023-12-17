Arden Trust Co Lowers Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $229.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $116.40 and a twelve month high of $231.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of -117.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,823.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,772,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,823.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,772,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total value of $696,321.54. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,051,243.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,433 shares of company stock worth $65,429,577. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

