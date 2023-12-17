Arden Trust Co Makes New $283,000 Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.