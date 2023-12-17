Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower stock opened at $212.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.80. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

