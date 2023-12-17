Arden Trust Co Sells 160 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,285 shares of company stock worth $160,858,373. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $334.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.46 and a 52-week high of $342.92. The company has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

