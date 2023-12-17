Arden Trust Co Sells 589 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 553,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 607,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.52.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

USB stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,782 shares of company stock worth $1,225,236. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.