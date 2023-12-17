Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.93. 280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Aristocrat Leisure Trading Up 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

