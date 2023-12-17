Arty Straehla Sells 25,000 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) CEO Arty Straehla sold 25,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arty Straehla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Arty Straehla sold 40,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $174,400.00.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.64. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $207.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,566,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,995,000 after acquiring an additional 91,324 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,700,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 393.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,681 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 140.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 390,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 77,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TUSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TUSK

About Mammoth Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.