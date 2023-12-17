ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Buys $60,211.50 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,110 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $60,211.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,919,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,773,810.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,370 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $250,624.70.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,546 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $382,181.22.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 78,340 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,204,085.80.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,965 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $732,876.70.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $800,240.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 104,428 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $1,449,460.64.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 189 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $2,530.71.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,656 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $256,146.88.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 59,013 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $812,018.88.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 534 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $7,358.52.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE ASA opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,788,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 664,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76,923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 622,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

