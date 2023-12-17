Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Short Interest Down 19.6% in November

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ascent Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

ACNT opened at $7.35 on Friday. Ascent Industries has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.90 million. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ascent Industries will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ascent Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNT. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ascent Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ascent Industries during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Ascent Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 15.1% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ascent Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

